Mary McNell McNair, a lifelong resident of Plaquemine, passed away Tuesday June 18, 2019 at her residence at the age of 74. Visiting Saturday June 22, 2019 9:00am until Religious Service at 11:00am at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 23030 Talbot Drive, Plaquemine, La. Interment in Grace Memorial Cemetery. She is survived by Three Daughters Russian (Percy) McNair, Avia (Terrill) Johnson, and Theta (Jeffery) Wilson, Three Sons Kevin McNair, Rodney (Michelle) McNell, and Quincy (Karyzma) McNair, Three Sister Rosean McNair, Virginia Ross, and Anna Barbera McNell, Seven Brothers Rev. Ernest McNell, Rev. Clyde (Denise) McNell, John (Hilda) McNell, Clifton (Zelda) McNell, Darrel (Stephanie) McNell, Terron (Clementine) McNell, Joseph (Ruth) McNell, an Aunt Inetta Wesley (Thomas) Johnson, Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, Numerous other Relatives and Friends. Professional Service Entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Plaquemine.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 20 to June 22, 2019