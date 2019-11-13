Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 134 Houmas Street Donaldsonville , LA 70346 (225)-473-8122 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM St. Matthews Full Gospel Baptist Church 501 W. 5th St. Donaldsonville , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Medine was born on July 9, 1935 to the late Adam and Eva Millien of Donaldsonville, LA. She was a native and resident of Donaldsonville for 84 years. On November 2, 2019 at 8:40 PM she departed her earthly life and entered peacefully into the arms of Jesus at Chateau D'ville Rehab and Retirement Home. Mary was married to the late Rev. Cleveland Medine on October 27, 1952 and to this union 5 children were born: Julia (Whithey) Blanchard, Cleveland (Robbie) Medine Jr., Johnny (Alice) Medine Sr., Janice (Sidney) White and Judy (Albert) Lear. On July 8, 1997 she was ordained by Ministry of Salvation Church of Visa, California. She served the Lord in many capacities at various churches in Donaldsonville, traveled and singing with the Inspirational Mass Choir under the direction of Brother Ferman Bernard. She leaves to cherish her memories her two daughters, Janice Medine (Sidney) White and Judy Medine (Albert) Lear; 22 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren; nieces; nephews, and a host of other family and friends. Mary is preceded in death by her husband; parents; 2 sons, Cleveland Jr. and Johnny Sr.; and a daughter, Julia Blanchard. The family will receive visitors on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 10 am until 11:30 am at St. Matthews Full Gospel Baptist Church, 501 W. 5th St. in Donaldsonville.

