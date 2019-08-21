Mary Memrose Wigley Dean departed this life on August 20, 2019, at the Crossing Hospice in Baton Rouge. She was 78 years old. A native of Kosciusko, MS, and longtime resident of Prairieville, LA. She was a notary public and retired United States Postal Service Rural Carrier at Prairieville Post Office. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Troy L. Dean. Three children, Marilyn Dean Adams and husband Bruce, James Keith Dean, Carolyn E. Dean. Grandsons, Ben Adams and wife Tiffany Tuberville Adams, John Eric Adams and wife Tricia Font Adams. Great-grandchildren, Madelyn Adams, Emma Adams, Holden Adams, and Cooper Adams. Also survived by her sister, Theresa Wigley Cook, sister-in-law Avis Jean Dean, and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Joseph S. Wigley and Minnie McBride Wigley, siblings, Joseph, Colleen, Smith, and beloved dog, Elvis. Visitation Friday, August 23rd, at Ourso Funeral Home, Gonzales, LA, from 5-8pm. Visitation Saturday, August 24th, at Graceworks Church, Prairieville, LA, from 9am until service at 10am. Burial will be held at Mission Hill Baptist Church in Wesson, MS at 3pm.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 21 to Aug. 24, 2019