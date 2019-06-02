Mary Nall Bond passed away Sat., June 1, 2019, in Baton Rouge, LA. Mary, resident of Denham Springs, LA, was born Oct. 17, 1947, in Baton Rouge. She was the firstborn of Mary Louise Amacker Nall & Claude E. Nall, Jr. Mary was a devoted wife and mother. She and Carl Bond were married in September 1972. They were the parents of one child, Damon. Mary enjoyed a lifetime of chauffeuring Damon from one activity to another. This Southern lady got pleasure from the simple things in life. She was a fantastic cook and delighted in seeing her flowers and plants grow. She had a love for history and antiques. She bought and sold a variety of antiques for many years. All who knew her well heard her talk about her "Beauty Days." She believed in beautiful hair and pretty nails at all times. She had a testimony of Jesus Christ and was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Mary is survived by her husband, Carl Bond, and son, Damon Bond of Denham Springs; brother, Claude E. Nall, III; and Sister-in-law, Carman Bond Hughes, in addition to numerous cousins, nieces, nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Louise Amacker Nall, and Claude E. Nall, Jr. Visitation will be Tues., 9:00-11:00 a.m. at Seale Funeral Home, 720 S. Range Ave., Denham Springs. The funeral will follow at 11:00 a.m. The service will be conducted by Bishop Robert Wege. Interment will follow at Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery, Pine Grove.