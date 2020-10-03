In loving memory of Mary Nathalie Roeling DiBenedetto. February 22, 1930-September 27, 2020 Mary Nathalie "Nanie" was born on February 22, 1930. After a very long and fulfilled life, our beloved Nanie passed quietly on Sunday, September 27, 2020. A native of New Orleans and longtime resident of Baton Rouge, she was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. William Henry Roeling and Gladys Nathalie Pavlovich Roeling; her beloved husband of 66 years, Dr. Robert Lawrence DiBenedetto; her children, Lawrence "Larry" William DiBenedetto and Madeline "Mollee" DiBenedetto Vicknair; granddaughter, Latisha DiBenedetto; and two brothers, Dr. William Myles Roeling and Gerard Henry Roeling. She is survived by her son, Robert Roeling DiBenedetto (Patsy); daughter-in-law, Laura DiBenedetto; son-in-law, Kurt Vicknair; grandchildren, Michelle Perk, Sabrina DiBenedetto Solis (Jaime), Dr. Robert Nicholas DiBenedetto (Julia), Andrew DiBenedetto, and Gary Vicknair; and great-grandchildren; Annabella Perk, Eloise Solis, and Jacqueline DiBenedetto. She is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Jane Dowrick Roeling and Bette Roeling Stoelzing, and numerous nieces and nephews. Nathalie was beloved by many and returned that love to all. She devoted her life and talents to her husband, children, family, and community. After graduating from Newcomb College, she started her career teaching elementary school while her husband completed medical school and residency. She stopped teaching to be a full-time home maker and mother of three to Mollee, Robbie and Larry. She was an active leader in many volunteer charitable organizations with a special passion for historic preservation. She was tapped to be Chair of the first Magnolia Mound Plantation Days. She later served as President of the Foundation for Historical Louisiana, now Preserve Louisiana, during which she spearheaded several successful projects for preservation and education: The Pentagon Barracks Museum and Shop, The Old Arsenal Museum renovation, The Old State Capitol restoration, and later, the Old Governor's Mansion restoration. The Trust for Historical Louisiana recognized her in 1992 for her many years of service to the preservation community. She continued her work by representing The Foundation for Historical Louisiana on the Board of Directors of the Louisiana State Museum in New Orleans. All the while, she remained active with Woman's Hospital Auxiliary and was a devoted parishioner at St. Aloysius Church. A visitation will be at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government Street, Wednesday, October 7th from 7-9 pm. Funeral mass will be held at 10 am on Thursday, October 8th, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 2025 Stuart Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA. Social distancing and masks are required. Burial will follow in Mandeville, LA. In lieu of flowers, if one wishes, donations may be made to Preserve Louisiana (formerly The Foundation for Historical Louisiana), 502 North Blvd., BR, LA 70802 www.preserve-louisiana.org/join-us
and Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area, 3772 North Blvd., BR, LA 70806 www.alzbr.org/donate/
We would like to thank The Pearl at Jamestown, Hospice of Baton Rouge and Elder Care Sitter Services for their loving patience and care.