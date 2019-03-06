Mary Nell Lott, age 75, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Ascension Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Gonzales, LA at 7:10 a.m. A resident of Gonzales and native of Sumrall, MS. Visiting at Ascension Funeral Home, 426 W. New River St., Gonzales on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visiting on Friday at Melba Baptist Church, 596 Broom Rd., Sumrall, MS from 10:00 a.m. until service at 12:00 noon. Burial in the church cemetery. She is survived by her husband, William H. Lott; two sons, William Dudley Lott and wife, Sonia, and Jeffrey Joseph Lott and wife, Faydrian; two sisters, Peggy E. Lucus and Judy W. Hanegan; six grandchildren, Kristina Carson and husband, Josh, Aimee Perkins and husband, Blake, Spencer Lott and wife, Clarissa, Brandon Lott, Noah Lott, and Kaelyn Lott; and seven great grandchildren, Toby, Bailey, Adalyn, Cayson, Anniston, Delphine, and Chloe. Preceded in death by her parents, Cicero and Dorothy Nell Dudley; and her brother, Charles Dudley. Please visit the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019