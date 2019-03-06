Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Nell Lott. View Sign

Mary Nell Lott, age 75, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Ascension Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Gonzales, LA at 7:10 a.m. A resident of Gonzales and native of Sumrall, MS. Visiting at Ascension Funeral Home, 426 W. New River St., Gonzales on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visiting on Friday at Melba Baptist Church, 596 Broom Rd., Sumrall, MS from 10:00 a.m. until service at 12:00 noon. Burial in the church cemetery. She is survived by her husband, William H. Lott; two sons, William Dudley Lott and wife, Sonia, and Jeffrey Joseph Lott and wife, Faydrian; two sisters, Peggy E. Lucus and Judy W. Hanegan; six grandchildren, Kristina Carson and husband, Josh, Aimee Perkins and husband, Blake, Spencer Lott and wife, Clarissa, Brandon Lott, Noah Lott, and Kaelyn Lott; and seven great grandchildren, Toby, Bailey, Adalyn, Cayson, Anniston, Delphine, and Chloe. Preceded in death by her parents, Cicero and Dorothy Nell Dudley; and her brother, Charles Dudley.

426 West New River Street

Gonzales , LA 70737

