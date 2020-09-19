Mary Patricia Farrell Murphy passed away on September 9, 2020 in Baton Rouge, LA just five days shy of her 101st birthday. She was born September 14, 1919 in Leef Township, Madison County, Illinois on the family farm. She and her brothers attended the Rockwell Elementary School – a one-room schoolhouse. For high school she went to boarding school in Highland, IL. She graduated with a degree in English from the University of St. Francis in Joliet, IL. Around 1942, she moved to Washington D.C. answering the call for wartime clerical help. After the war she graduated from the Red Cross Nursing Program in Washington. Following her time in Washington, she and her husband settled in Lake Charles, LA where she spent most of her life, working as a nurse at St. Patrick Hospital, raising her ten children, and feeding chocolate chip cookies to scores of her children's classmates and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Patrick Farrell and Mary Agnes Creane Farrell, four brothers Joseph, Francis, Lee, and John Aloysius; her husband of 38 years, Charles Joseph Murphy; one son Michael John Murphy; one daughter Kathleen Mary Murphy; one granddaughter Nichole Leigh Murphy; and one grandson Thomas Edward Murphy. She is survived by eight children; Clare Murphy of Houston, TX; Frank Murphy and his wife Mary of Kansas City, MO; Maureen Murphy of Houston, TX; Daniel Murphy and his wife Charlene of Lafayette, LA; Thomas Murphy of Las Vegas, NV; Veronica Murphy and her husband Rich Manguno of New Orleans; Christopher Murphy and his wife Paula of Baton Rouge, LA; and Madeline Murphy of Baton Rouge, LA. She is also survived by twelve grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Special thanks for two years of wonderful care to the staff of Amber Terrace Assisted Living Community, especially Sheila Herbert who was so loving and gracious to our mother in so many ways.

