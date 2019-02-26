Mary Pecue Woodward, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on February 24, 2019 at the age of 57. She was born and raised in Baton Rouge . She attended St. George Catholic School and Lee High. Mary loved her family and friends and she enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, and her pets. She is survived by her siblings, Henry Pecue, Jr. and wife Susan, Debbie Kelly and husband Robert, Larry Pecue, and June Ann Miller. Also, survived by numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives. Preceded in death by her husband Benjamin Woodward, beloved sons Cody Woodward and Ben Woodward, and parents Henry F. Pecue, Sr. and Algie Mae Pecue. Interment was private.
