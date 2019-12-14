|
Mary Plantago McKnight, 95, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away December 10, 2019 at her home with loved ones at her side. Mary was the daughter of Frances Mercante Plantago and Joseph Lombardo Plantago of Hammond, she was born September 26, 1924 on the family farm, and was the 6th of 10 children. Helping her father by driving the strawberries to market, she met her future husband, USDA Inspector, Roy McKnight. Mary graduated from Hammond High School and worked for the telephone company for several years before marrying and traveling with Roy, until they settled in Baton Rouge to raise their family, here she worked for the EBRP school board until retirement. Mary was devoted to her family and church. A charter member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church and of their Altar Society, she served on various committees and organizations. Her biggest passion was the Prayer Line. Mary prayed for everyone, reciting the rosary daily. She was also involved with St. Vincent de Paul Society. In her free time she enjoyed crossword puzzles, watching football and baseball on television, and old reruns of mystery television shows or movies. Mary is survived by her daughter, Karen Sharp and son-in-law Byron Sharp; daughter-in-law, Susan McKnight; grandchildren, Daniel McKnight and wife Sarah, Adam McKnight, Joy McKnight; great-grandchildren Kaden and Brennan McKnight; siblings, Jo Sughero, Ann Luksa, Catherine Plantago, Lauretta Wagner and husband, Walter C. Wagner III, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Roy McKnight; son, Bruce McKnight; and her siblings, John Plantago, Ignatius Plantago, Rose Wrobel, Chris Luksa, and Frances Loechner. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm; visiting hours will resume at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 12424 Brogdon lane, on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 9:00 am until Mass at 11:00 am. Rosary recitation will begin at 10:15 am. Sincere thanks to those who took such wonderful and loving care of Mary. From a most devoted group of caregivers, On Angels Wings, and the Pinnacle Hospice team, she received attention, love and respect. A sincere thanks to neighbor and caregiver Mary Vought. We consider them our extended family.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 14 to Dec. 19, 2019