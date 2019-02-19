Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Polozola Dixon. View Sign

Funeral services for Mary Polozola Dixon will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, February 23, 2019, in the Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home in Melville. Reverend Michael DeBlanc will conduct the service with burial in the St. John Church Cemetery in Melville. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019, from 10:30 AM until time of services at 12:00 PM. Mrs. Dixon, age 94, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at Ochsner Medical Center in Baton Rouge, LA. Mary was a member of the Salvation Army Women's Home League in Baton Rouge, LA and was a parishioner of St. Isidore Catholic Church. She enjoyed baking and making her famous fig cookies. She crocheted over 1,000 doilies that she gave away to those she loved. She enjoyed playing Bingo and Dominoes. But most of all, she enjoyed being around the people she loved. Mary will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her loving son, Dwight Cason; step-sons, John Edward Dixon and wife, Vera and Ronald Dixon and wife, Linda; her step-daughters, Sandra Massey and husband, Tom and Annette Carr and husband, Joel; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She is also survived by two grandsons, Earl Cason and Michael Cason; and her great-grandchildren, Michael Cason, Cassandra Cason, Brittany Taylor Cason and Donald Ray Cason. She was preceded in death by her husband, Adam Dixon; her step-son, Gerald Dixon; her brother, Steve Polozola and her sister, Sara Nassif. The family would like to give special thanks to the nurses and staff of Flannery Oaks Guesthouse.

607 1St St

Melville , LA 71353

