Mary Rosalie "Rose" Gerek Pace, 72 died at her residence on Saturday, Feb. 29th, 2020. She was born on Dec. 25,1947 in St. Mary City MD. She is survived by her husband Robert L. Pace Jr, her three sons, Robert "Bobby" Pace III and Angela, Joseph "Jay" Pace and Shannon, Danial "Pete" Pace and Hope, her honorary daughter Sherry Cooper Jones and Phillip, three brothers Pat, Rick and Joe Gerek of MD, nine grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends and family on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 9 am to 1 pm at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, LA. Fellowship to follow at Jerry Pace's residence. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cyril Joseph and Teresa Gertrude Hammett Gerek, brother Mike Gerek, and sister Betty Gerek Stewart. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020