Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Rose Montagnino Planchard. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-272-9950 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Rose Montagnino Planchard, age 82, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 13, 2019, surrounded by loved ones in her Baton Rouge home, after a brave 9-year battle with breast cancer. She was a wonderful mother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, friend, and daughter, who touched many lives in her 82 years on earth. She loved to cook, especially for holidays and special occasions. She was always putting others before herself. She had amazing faith, capacity for love and caring, and courage in the face of life's challenges. She was proud of her Italian heritage, and family and tradition were important to her. She was a 1954 graduate of St Joseph Academy, and worked briefly for the phone company, helped her husband run a business, then was a church secretary for several years, but mostly she was an outstanding homemaker and caretaker with a positive upbeat attitude. She was a great cook and decorator, and especially enjoyed setting a festive table. Fall was her favorite time of year, and she was always excited to see the leaves start changing colors. Simple things in life were the source of her joy. Survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Michael & Aimee Planchard; sister JoAnn Webre and husband DJ; sister Angela Halleck and husband Harry; sister-in-law Virginia Montagnino; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by parents, Angelo and Rosalie Montagnino; husband Charles A Planchard; brothers: Jerry (AJ) and Buddy Montagnino; and sisters: Lena Riley, Carole Hester, and Pamela Montagnino. Special thanks to her doctors, nurses, caretakers, especially Elois, and staff at Pinnacle Hospice. Visitation will be at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church on Wednesday, July 17, from 9am - 10am, followed by mass of Christian burial. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Ray Malott Jr, Bill Morris, Spencer Fonte, Ronnie Montagnino, Dan Webre, and Nicky Montagnino. Mary Rose Montagnino Planchard, age 82, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 13, 2019, surrounded by loved ones in her Baton Rouge home, after a brave 9-year battle with breast cancer. She was a wonderful mother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, friend, and daughter, who touched many lives in her 82 years on earth. She loved to cook, especially for holidays and special occasions. She was always putting others before herself. She had amazing faith, capacity for love and caring, and courage in the face of life's challenges. She was proud of her Italian heritage, and family and tradition were important to her. She was a 1954 graduate of St Joseph Academy, and worked briefly for the phone company, helped her husband run a business, then was a church secretary for several years, but mostly she was an outstanding homemaker and caretaker with a positive upbeat attitude. She was a great cook and decorator, and especially enjoyed setting a festive table. Fall was her favorite time of year, and she was always excited to see the leaves start changing colors. Simple things in life were the source of her joy. Survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Michael & Aimee Planchard; sister JoAnn Webre and husband DJ; sister Angela Halleck and husband Harry; sister-in-law Virginia Montagnino; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by parents, Angelo and Rosalie Montagnino; husband Charles A Planchard; brothers: Jerry (AJ) and Buddy Montagnino; and sisters: Lena Riley, Carole Hester, and Pamela Montagnino. Special thanks to her doctors, nurses, caretakers, especially Elois, and staff at Pinnacle Hospice. Visitation will be at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church on Wednesday, July 17, from 9am - 10am, followed by mass of Christian burial. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Ray Malott Jr, Bill Morris, Spencer Fonte, Ronnie Montagnino, Dan Webre, and Nicky Montagnino. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 15 to July 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close