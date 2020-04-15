Mary Rose Pipps, at the age of 91, "Rosie" passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on April 12, 2020. She loved people, her grandchildren and going places. She was a longtime resident of Baton Rouge; she made many friends along the way and was loved by all. Her friends and neighbors knew her as Mom's, Ro-Ro. Mary was survived by her sister, Fan Allegretto; two sons, Henry Pipps and Thomas Pipps; daughter-in-law, Gwendolyn Pipps; granddaughters, Ashley Cofield, Candace Pipps, Christina Williams and Amanda Rose Pipps; six great-grandchildren, Camren Pipps, Andrew Lee, Kylah Lee, Isabella Price, Abagail Rene Pipps and Leo Brannon. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Adam Pipps "Buddy"; sister, Sarah Morris and brother, Larry Thomas. Due to the circumstances with COVID-19, in lieu of flowers, the family has requested to please send gift cards, so the family can put fresh flowers out every month, to: Pipps Family-10625 Harvey Dr. Baton Rouge, LA 70815. Private services will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home and a public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020.