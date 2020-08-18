Mary Ruth Adkins, age 63, of Belle Chasse,LA passed away unexpectedly on August 8, 2020. Mary was a loving mother, sister,aunt, grandmother and friend. She was born on October 25, 1956 in Biloxi, MS. She was proceeded in death by her father, Joseph John Randazzo, mother Emma C. Edmunston, stepfather Murphey Edmunston, loving husband Barry H. Adkins, son David J. Breckenridge daughter, T.J. Cockrell, sister Robin Horn ( Tiny ) and brother John M Randazzo. She is survived by her sons, Vernon J Cockrell and family, William Kane and family , sister, Margaret Randazzo Pitre ( Steve ) and brother Joseph Randazzo, along with multiple nieces, nephews and grandchildren Caroline , Kelly and Austyn. Services will be anounced by the family at a later time. Mary will be missed by all!

