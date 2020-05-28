Mary S. 'Mudear' Brooks
Mary S. "Mudear" Brooks entered into eternal rest at Baton Rouge Health Care on Tuesday, May 26,2020. She was 91 years old and a native of Ethel, Louisiana. She was a retired Food Service Worker for East Feliciana Parish School Board. Visitation will be Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Richardson Funeral Home in Clinton, Louisiana from 10:00am until 11:00am. Interment at Greenbriar Cemetery Ethel, Louisiana. Survivors include eight daughters, three sons-in-law, 24 grandchildren, 64 great grandchildren, 17 great great grandchildren and one godson. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Leonard Brooks, son, one grandson, one great grandson, two sons-in-law and one daughter- in-law. Arrangements entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home.

Published in The Advocate from May 28 to May 30, 2020.
