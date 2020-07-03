1/1
Mary Shea Miller Heider
1966 - 2020
Mary Shea Miller Heider, 53, of Denver, Colorado, passed away on April 3, 2020 in University of Colorado Hospital, following a long illness. A Memorial Service in Mary's honor will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Boulevard in New Orleans. A Memorial Visitation will be held at the funeral home beginning at 10:00 a.m. Mary was born in New Orleans, Louisiana to Lee and Judith Miller on July 12, 1966. She is a graduate of Mount Carmel Academy in New Orleans, Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge and Louisiana State University College of Communication Disorders in New Orleans, where she received a Master's Degree in Speech Pathology. She was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority while attending LSU. Mary worked for many years as a speech pathologist in New Orleans, Chicago and Denver, specializing in children from birth to age three. She loved her profession and was devoted to the children she served. Outside of work, she was an avid fan of LSU football and DU hockey, enjoyed the companionship of many friends, and her two beloved labs, Deuce and Payton. Mary is preceded in death by her grandparents, Lee R. Miller and Mary V. Zengel Miller and James W. Armshaw and Maxine C. Armshaw, her mother in law, Margery Heider, and her sister, Margaret T. Miller. She is survived by her husband, Thomas J. Heider of Denver, Colorado, his father, James Heider, his sister, Katie Heider, her parents, Lee R. Miller, Jr. and Judith A. Miller of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as well as her siblings, Cathy Marcus (Hampton), Anne Miller Correro (Edward), and Lee R. Miller, III (Marianne); her nieces and nephew, Lauren Heider, Patrick Marcus, Megan Marcus and Eliot Correro and numerous aunts uncles and cousins. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of St. Luke's Hospital, University of Colorado Hospital, and the many caregivers for their services over the months preceding Mary's death. If desired, donations may be made to the charity of choice in Mary's honor. Due to the current restriction in Orleans Parish, attendees are required to wear face masks at the funeral home. The family is grateful for your understanding and compassion in this trying time. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 3 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
10:00 AM
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
JUL
11
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
5044866331
