Mary Shirley Waguespack Zeringue passed away peacefully May 17, 2019 at the age of 94. She was a former resident of St. James, LA currently residing in Baton Rouge. She was born April 6,1925 to Philip Jean Waguespack and Maria Irma Schexnayder Waguespack. She was married to the late James Joseph Zeringue and is survived by their four children – Jacqueline Yancey(Cliff), Gerald, Sharon Curry and Michael(Cornelia). She is also survived by eight Grand Children – Todd Roussel (Angie), Scott Roussel (Holly), Jennifer Austin (Eddie), Kristie Lensing (T.J.), Amy Rodrigue (Michael) and John Zeringue (Christy) and 13 Great Grandchildren. Visitation will be held Monday, May 20, 2019 at 9:30 am followed by a memorial mass at 10:30 am at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 15615 Old Jefferson Hwy. Baton Rouge, LA 70817.