Mary Smith "Polly" Hopkins
Mary "Polly" Smith Hopkins, age 93, passed away on October 5, 2020. Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Malcom B. Hopkins; parents, Thomas S. and Dollie Raner Smith; sister, Bettie Nell Smith. Mary is survived by her son, Richard S. Hopkins and wife Tricia; granddaughters, Amy and Lauren. A visitation will be held on October 8, 2020 from 9:00 am – 11:00 am at Zoar Baptist Church with a funeral service to begin at 11:00 am. Burial will take place in Gloster, Mississippi at Roseland Cemetery at 3:00 pm. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 7 to Oct. 10, 2020.
