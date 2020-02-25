Guest Book View Sign Service Information Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 (225)-664-4143 Visitation 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM Red Oak Baptist Church Livingston , LA View Map Celebration of Life 6:30 PM Red Oak Baptist Church Livingston , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

On Thursday, February 13, 2020, our family lost a beautiful smiling face. Mary Susan Szanyi Thompson rarely shared her inner pain, choosing instead to carry on as though nothing was wrong. She was born October 8, 1972, in Baton Rouge to John and Sharon (Sibley) Szanyi. Her brother, Steve, and sister, Tammy, will be the first to tell you she immediately became Daddy's girl, then confess that they were mostly okay with that. Recently, Mary began her longtime dream job at Southwest Funding. The family will forever be grateful for the opportunities given her as she learned from the best, Jackie Thibodaux. Mary loved to watch cooking channels, prepare new recipes and visit new restaurants. Her favorite times were spent with Norbert Melan, her sons, her grandchildren, and closest friends, Robin Hebert, Suzanne Hood, Brandon Harper and Reba Easterly. She never attended a parade or concert that she didn't like. Like her aunt, Peggy Brown, she was crafty and creative, decorating her home for all traditional holidays. She is survived by her long-time love, Norbert Melan; sons, Zachary and Lucas Thompson, stepson Tyler Melan; grandson, Westyn Thompson; granddaughter, Samantha Thompson; mother, Sharon Sibley Szanyi; brother, John Stephen, Jr. (Sheila); sister, Tammy Szanyi; nieces, Kelsey Szanyi Valentine (Jerry), Madeline Szanyi, and Victoria Sheets; and nephew, William Sheets. She adored her great-niece, Micah Valentine and great-nephews, Liam Sheets and Lane Valentine. Additionally, she is survived by numerous cousins, aunts and uncles, and bonus daughter Heather Manning. She was preceded in death by her father, John (Johnny) Stephen Szanyi, Sr.; paternal grandparents, Joe and Helen Novak Szanyi; maternal grandparents, William Pinkney (Pink) and Merlee Chapman Sibley; and mother-in-law, Betty Thompson Hunt, who she regarded as a second mother. 