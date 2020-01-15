Mary Theresa Keegan (M.T.) was born on 18 January 1957 and died at the age of 62 on 13 January 2020, after a brief illness. She was a lover of books, British mystery shows, and t-shirt cannons; a dedicated and enthusiastic teacher; a zany and beloved sister; a generous and loving aunt; and a faithful member of her church family. She is survived by Keegan siblings Alicia, Jim, Eileen, George, Tom, Joe, Michael, and Tim; two very good dogs; and a passel of devoted in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, great--nieces, and great-nephews. A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church of Baker, 1255 Camelia Ave., Baker, LA 70714, on 18 January 2020 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to First United Methodist Church of Baker in Mary's memory.