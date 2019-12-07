Mary V. Jones Bellavia, 78, a resident of Grangeville, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019. She was a retired school bus driver from Tangipahoa Parish School System with 20 plus years of service. Visitation will be on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Bluff Creek United Methodist Church, 1706 Highway 63, Clinton, LA 70722, from 9:00 am until 11:00 am memorial service conducted by Rev. Michael Townsend. She is survived by her special friend of 25 plus years, John Williams, children, Kelly C. Bellavia III (Michelle) and Kim Bellavia Eiland (Eric), brothers, Autry Jones and Wayne Jones, grandchildren, Zachary Bellavia (Dana), Zoe' Bellavia, and Kate Eiland, great-grandchildren, Zelia Bellavia and Cosima Bellavia and numerous nieces and nephews. Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Kelly C. Bellavia Jr., granddaughter, Emily Bellavia, parents, Hollis O. and Maurine Jones, and siblings, Jimmy Jones and Betty Jo Bunch. Mary enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and loved the outdoors watching wildlife in her backyard. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Memorial donations may be made to Bluff Creek United Methodist Church.