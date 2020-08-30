1/1
Mary Valdry
1935 - 2020
Mary Valdry, affectionately known as "BaeBae" by her family and friends, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 2:11 p.m. in Baton Rouge, LA. Mary had the good fortune of being one of seven children born to Mr. and Mrs. Richard Valdry on November 9, 1935, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She was a graduate of McKinley Senior High, Class of 1957 and received her board license of cosmetology from Carrie's Beauty College. After graduation, she began her career at Morgan's Beauty Shop and later worked at Fashionette Salon. Eventually, she owned and operated her own salon before retiring after 60 plus years as a well-known stylist. Mary will forever be remembered as the "backbone" of the family and a shopping DIVA. Her greatest joys were her nieces and nephews. She spent the entire years of her life as a loyal aunt and devoted family member who took great pride in providing assistance wherever the need arose. Words cannot describe the love, devotion, encouragement, support and comfort that BaeBae gave to her family and friends. Mary leaves her sister Columbia (Laura) Valdry, nieces: Sandra Clark Collins (Harrison), Marion Mitchell Stansberry (Harold), Corrine Mitchell, nephews: Melvin Mitchell (Leola), Larry Valdry, Lonald Valdry (Catherine), Paul Valdry (Doris), Eric Mitchell, Chris Valdry and other great nieces, great nephews, and cousins to cherish her sweet and everlasting memories. She was preceded in death by her parents: Richard Sr. and Mary Valdry, Sisters: Ruth, Viola, Edna, Thelma, Inez and her only brother, Richard Valdry Jr. A graveside service at Southern Memorial Gardens will be held for limited family and friends on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 10:00 am. Masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to the McKinley Alumni Association in her memory, which was a big part of Mary's life.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 30 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Southern Memorial Gardens
