Mary Valentine Ward, the 89-year-old founder of the Baton Rouge businesses The Sleep Shop and The Door Company passed away surrounded by family on September 5th, 2019 in Boerne, TX. She had moved to Boerne 11 years ago with her daughter and son in law, but still recalled many fond memories of friends and family in Baton Rouge. Born on May 5th, 1930 in Mangham Louisiana, she grew up amongst 6 siblings before graduating with a degree in education from Louisiana Tech. She taught in the East Texas and the East Baton Rouge Parish school systems for many years before joining her husband in starting their retail businesses. She was an avid world traveler, book lover, and art collector who would often be found in her garden enjoying the plants and birds, as well as attending Sunday services at St. Luke's Episcopal Church. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert Saunders Ward; parents Maurice M. Valentine and Mittie Nobles Valentine of Mangham; and brothers and sister Martrell Valentine, Mauricestein Valentine, and Maudine Valentine Woods all of Winnsboro, LA. She is survived by her children Cherie Broach of Houston, TX, Aimee Ward Mouch (Todd) of Boerne, and Commander Matthew Saunders Ward, United States Navy (Rebecca) of Oakland, CA; grandchildren Alexander Jacob Mouch of Boerne, Olivia Valentine Mouch of Irving, TX, and Alana Grace Ward of Oakland; and brothers Massey Valentine (Modene) of Mary Ester, FL, Marlin Valentine (Faye), and Mitchell Valentine (Louise) both of Winnsboro. Her family would like to thank family members, friends, caregivers, and hospice staff who helped to take care of her over the past few years. A private memorial service for immediate family and close friends will be held at the home she shared with Aimee, Todd, and Alexander in Boerne. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Smile Train or Alamo Hospice in Boerne. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019

