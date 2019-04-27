The Advocate Obituaries
Services
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Mary Valerie Benoit Obituary
Mary Valerie Benoit, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed on April 25, 2019 at the age of 84. She was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church for many years and was passionate about her Sunday School colleagues. Mary was a devoted mother and homemaker and will greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Mary is survived by her three children, Joey Pitre and wife Debra, Bonnie Wolfe and husband Lane, and Rhonda Martin and husband Tommy; 2 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren.Visitation will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 8:30am until funeral service at 10:00am. Private burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Mary's name to Ascension Baptist Church Building Fund.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 27 to May 1, 2019
