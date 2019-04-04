Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Surrounded by her family Mary Virginia Richard entered her heavenly home on April 3, the year of our Lord 2019. She was born in Baton Rouge on June 29, 1962, the 6th of 7 children of Grace and J.B. Richard. Mary was a Redemptorist High School graduate from the class of 1980 and attended Southeastern Louisiana University. Mary was tragically injured in an accident in 1986. She was 23 years old then. For 33 years she has been devotedly cared for in her home by a virtually infinite number of loving family members, friends, neighbors and care givers. Mary has enriched the lives of all who have known her. Mary was preceded in death by her mother Grace Richard. She is survived by her father J.B. Richard Sr., brother Joe (Chip) Richard and wife Michele, brother David Richard and wife Ann, brother Carl Richard and wife Brenda, sister Ann Perrin and husband Jerry, brother Aubrey Richard and wife Valerie, brother Jimmy Richard and wife Lori, and numerous nieces and nephews and special friend Deanne Richard. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to all the Richard's friends and neighbors who contributed to Mary's care. The family also wishes to express their thanks to Mary's numerous care givers for their devoted care, most especially to Jeralyn Marble. A special thanks is also extended to Amedisys Hospice. Visitation will be held on Saturday April 6, 2019 at St. Gerald Majella Catholic Church, 5354 Plank Road, Baton Rouge, LA from 10:30 AM until mass of Christian burial at 12:00 Noon. Celebrant Rev. Samuel Maranto, concelebrant Rev. Michael Moroney. Burial will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Funeral Home Greenoaks Funeral Home

9595 Florida Blvd

Baton Rouge , LA 70815

