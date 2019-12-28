Mary Vivian Hudson was born January 4, 1932 in Sherburne, Louisiana to Calton and Gertrude Bourgeouis Frazee. She passed away on December 21, 2019 in Russellville, Arkansas at the age of 87. She was a bookkeeper. She is preceded in death by her parents; her son, Micah Hudson; her sister, Camille Evans; her grandchildren, Shane, Shawn, and Carly Hudson. She is survived by her son, Jake Hudson of Clarksville, Arkansas; her sisters, Ida Keith of New Hampshire and Tamra Frazee of Louisiana; her grandchildren, Kyle Hudson (Brittany) of Woodland Hills, California; Tiffany Kent (Adam) of Maumelle, Arkansas; Matt Hudson (Courtney) of Russellville, Arkansas; Jace Hudson of Clarksville, Arkansas; and two great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 10:00am to 12:00pm Monday, December 30, 2019 at Greenoaks Funeral Home-9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70815 with interment to follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019