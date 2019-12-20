Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Vivian Love. View Sign Service Information Baker Funeral Home 6401 Groom Road Baker , LA 70714 (225)-775-1991 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Vivian Love, 78 years old, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many, was called to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on December 20, 2019. She entered this world on November 12, 1941, born to Rubein and Mary Cook, in Baton Rouge, LA. Mary was known for the amazing love she extended to everyone around her, especially her children and grandchildren, giving of herself and resources freely. The memories she leaves with her family will be cherished forever. Mary is survived by her two sons, John "Eddie" Love, Jr. and wife, Paula, and Rubein Love; daughter, Teeny Love-White and husband, Bret; step-son, Michael Nevels; ten grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; brother, Charles R. Cook and wife, Mary Sue; sister, Sandra Cook-Schaffer and husband, Ralph; and a host of nieces and nephews. She is also survived by a very special friend, Charlene Fontenot. Mary is preceded in death by her father, Rubein Vernon Cook; mother, Mary Messina-Cook; and husband, John E. Love, Sr. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, Louisiana, on Monday, December 23, 2019, from 9:00 AM until the funeral service at 11:30 AM, officiated by Father Kyle White. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, in Baker, Louisiana.

