To every thing there is a season, and time to every purpose under heaven: Ecclesiastes 3:1. Mary Wallace Holliday affectionately known as Ms. Neat, native and resident of Slaughter, LA, entered into eternal rest on August 26, 2019 at the age of 99 surrounded by her loving family. She was a retiree of East Baton Rouge Parish School System. She was a faithful and true servant of God. Survived by three sons, Freddie Holliday, Sr., Allen L. Holliday, Sr., and Timmison L. Holliday; seven daughters, Hazel H. Williams (Clarence), Maggie H. Chester (Otis), Dorothy H. Payne, Marjorie H. Turner, Joan Ella Holliday, Eva H. Robinson (Larry), and Minister Anita H. Green (Gerald); one sister-in-law Rosa Lee Smith; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends including her dog, Molly. She was preceded in death by her parents Gibson Wallace, Sr. and Luray Sanford Wallace, husband, late John Calvin Holliday, Sr., and three sons; Charlie I. Holliday, Sterling Holliday, and John C. Holliday, Jr. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019, from 5:00-7:00 P.M. and resume Friday, August 30, 2019, from 10:00 A.M. until religious service at 12:00 P.M. at New Philadelphia Baptist Church, 9027 Sanford Lane Slaughter, LA 70777; Pastored by Dr. Theodore Major. Services entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home, 11816 Jackson St, Clinton, LA 70722.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2019