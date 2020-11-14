My Huny, Mary White Allen, went to Heaven on Monday, November 9, 2020. She is and will be missed by all. She was my love, my friend, my life. I enjoyed just being with her. I'm sure she would be fine with me balling like a baby while typing this. She would also want me to be strong. To be there for our family and friends. While I had the chance to be with her on earth, we were blessed with the ability to do many things. From a belching contest when I first met her family in Louisiana, to when we drove a Suburban through a mighty redwood on the California coast. They were always good times when we were together. My Mary was a loving wife, caring mother and best friend. Still hanging out here on earth she leaves her husband - Danny Allen, her daughter - Mary Ellen Chism, and one son - Phillip Coté. She was an excellent nurse with an RN Certification from PJC in Pensacola, Florida and a BSN from USA in Mobile, Alabama. Most of her working career was at CMC in Charlotte, NC. A viewing and visitation will be held at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government St. Baton Rouge, LA 70808 on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 6-8:00 p.m. On Tuesday, November 17, 2020, services will be held at 1:30 p.m. graveside at Roselawn Memorial Park, 4045 North St. Baton Rouge, LA 70806. Instead of flowers, donations can be made to cancer.org
or liverfoundation.org
in her honour.