1/1
Mary White Allen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
My Huny, Mary White Allen, went to Heaven on Monday, November 9, 2020. She is and will be missed by all. She was my love, my friend, my life. I enjoyed just being with her. I'm sure she would be fine with me balling like a baby while typing this. She would also want me to be strong. To be there for our family and friends. While I had the chance to be with her on earth, we were blessed with the ability to do many things. From a belching contest when I first met her family in Louisiana, to when we drove a Suburban through a mighty redwood on the California coast. They were always good times when we were together. My Mary was a loving wife, caring mother and best friend. Still hanging out here on earth she leaves her husband - Danny Allen, her daughter - Mary Ellen Chism, and one son - Phillip Coté. She was an excellent nurse with an RN Certification from PJC in Pensacola, Florida and a BSN from USA in Mobile, Alabama. Most of her working career was at CMC in Charlotte, NC. A viewing and visitation will be held at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government St. Baton Rouge, LA 70808 on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 6-8:00 p.m. On Tuesday, November 17, 2020, services will be held at 1:30 p.m. graveside at Roselawn Memorial Park, 4045 North St. Baton Rouge, LA 70806. Instead of flowers, donations can be made to cancer.org or liverfoundation.org in her honour.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
Send Flowers
NOV
17
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Roselawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
825 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 372-7687
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved