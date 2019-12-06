Mary Wisely Barré passed away peacefully on Friday, November 29, 2019 in Baton Rouge, LA, she was 89 years old. Born in Findlay, OH, Mary was a graduate of Findlay Senior High School and attended Mt. Holyoke College in South Hadley, MA and the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, MI. She raised her children in Findlay and retired to Louisville, KY, Boca Raton, FL, and Baton Rouge, LA. She is survived by her beloved husband Charles H. Barré; brother Dr. Richard (Sandra) Wiseley of Toledo, OH; children Doug Smithson of Louisville, KY, Jim Smithson of Findlay, OH, Mimi (Robert) Mihaly of Albuquerque, NM and Elizabeth (Martin) Swartz of Pittsburgh, PA. She is also survived by step-son John Barré of Putney, VT; grandchildren Tracelin (Chris) Hampton of Franklin, OH, Michael Mihaly of Truckee, CA, Beth (Nick) Couty of Albuquerque, NM, Morgan Swartz of Pittsburgh, PA, Amanda Barré Kogos (Philip) of New Orleans, LA, Carrie (Chris) Barré-LiBaire of Gig Harbor, WA, Emma Maki of Enfield, NH, Asa Barré of Claremont, NH; 7 great grandchildren and 6 nieces and nephews. Mary is preceded in death by her parents Dr. Frank and Mary Wiseley; son Paul Smithson; step-son Herby Barré; and ex-husband Dr. John Smithson. Mary was a member of the East West Club, P.E.O., the Thursday Conversational Club, The DAR and the Mayflower Society. She spent nearly every summer of her life at her cottage overlooking Lake Michigan in Ludington, MI. She was a talented piano player and enjoyed music, reading, needlepoint and spending time with family and friends. Services to be held at a later date.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019