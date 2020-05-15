Mary Yvonne Fuller, born August 29, 1934 in Winnfield, LA, died suddenly on May 7, 2020 at home in Baton Rouge, LA. She was one of 12 children born to Morean and Fred Welch. She was raised in Natchitoches, LA. Yvonne earned a Master of Education degree from LSU. She was an elementary school teacher and Reading Specialist until her retirement. She continued her love of teaching by becoming a "reading friend" to many through her later years. Yvonne always had a sweet smile and gave unconditional love to all. Yvonne is survived by her loving husband of almost 64 years, Don Fuller; son, David (Beth); daughter, Nancy Salmon (Guy); granddaughters, Ashley Song (Adam) and Megan Castrilli (Chadd). She was proud to be great-grandmother to Colson, Weston, Brendon, Connor, Brady, and Grant. Yvonne is also survived by 3 siblings Theda, Karen, and Jimmy and many nieces and nephews. Due to the current pandemic, no funeral services will be held. The family invites contributions in her memory to be made to St. John's UMC, Baton Rouge, LA. Her family will be creating an online memorial for family and friends to share in celebration of her life.

