The Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MaryJo Butt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MaryJo Walsh Butt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MaryJo Walsh Butt Obituary
MaryJo Walsh Butt passed away on November 30, 2019 at the age of 81. MaryJo was an avid Bridge player and enjoyed playing at the Casino. She enjoyed watching old horror movies and watching all sports including Football, Baseball, Tennis and Golf. She also loved to decorate for the holidays, especially for Christmas. She is survived by her daughters, Samantha Butt and Rachel Feller and husband Bonner Feller; and her granddaughter, Hannah Metz. She is preceded in death her husband, James H. Butt and her parents, Maurice and Mary Walsh. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 12:00 pm until funeral services at 2:00 pm. Burial to follow in Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MaryJo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Download Now