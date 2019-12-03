|
|
MaryJo Walsh Butt passed away on November 30, 2019 at the age of 81. MaryJo was an avid Bridge player and enjoyed playing at the Casino. She enjoyed watching old horror movies and watching all sports including Football, Baseball, Tennis and Golf. She also loved to decorate for the holidays, especially for Christmas. She is survived by her daughters, Samantha Butt and Rachel Feller and husband Bonner Feller; and her granddaughter, Hannah Metz. She is preceded in death her husband, James H. Butt and her parents, Maurice and Mary Walsh. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 12:00 pm until funeral services at 2:00 pm. Burial to follow in Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2019