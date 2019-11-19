|
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
Mason Manuel, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend went to his eternal home on Friday, November 15, 2019. He was 74 years old. Mason proudly served his country in both the U.S Army and the U. S. Air Force. He leaves behind to cherish his memories, his loving wife of 53 years, Fran Manuel; three sons, Kevin and wife Melissa, Josh and wife Sherry, Lawrence; seven grandchildren, Kathy and husband Allen, Joshua and fiancé Ryan, Emily and husband Christian, Casey, Kandyce and husband Trent, Kyndal, Ashlynn; eight great-grandchildren, Jace Beaux, Grace, Ollie, Kalyssa, Juliana, Caden, Abigayle; two brothers, Elroy and wife Adele, Barney and wife Sally; six sisters, Lori and husband Tommy, Betty, Linda, Jeannie and husband Frank, Madelyn and husband James, Sophia and husband Peter; numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and many friends. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, in Denham Springs on Wednesday, November 20 from 5pm until 8pm. Visitation resumes at the funeral home on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 11am until Celebration of Life Service at 2pm. Burial will follow with military honors in Salem Cemetery. He was preceded in death by his brother, Woodrow; sister, Bonita and his grandson Trevor. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to The Rock Church, 42080 Churchpoint Rd. Gonzales, LA 70737 or in memory of Trevor Palazzo, or to Fran Manuel to assist with funeral expenses. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019
