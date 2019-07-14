Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Massud Parvizian. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM LSU Hilltop Arboretum Send Flowers Obituary

Passed to eternal life on June 7, 2019. Massud Parvizian is survived by his beloved wife Inger Parvizian; his beloved son Hossein Parvizian and his beloved daughter Leila Parvizian Braswell; his grandsons William and Robert Braswell; his three brothers Manoucher, Abdi, and Mo; and many nieces and nephews. Massud immigrated to the United States in 1965 and later became a founding partner of Parvizian Oriental Rugs, Inc., one of the largest importers of oriental rugs in the United States. His funeral was held on June 14, 2019 at National Memorial Park in Falls Church, Virginia. A memorial celebration of life will take place on July 17, 2019 from 5:30pm to 7:30pm at LSU Hilltop Arboretum. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you honor Massud by making a donation to a charity of your own choosing.

