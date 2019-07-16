Mathel Lou Wheat passed away at Golden Age Nursing Home on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the age of 84. She was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Denham Springs, LA. She is survived by her children, Cheryl Goins (Robert), Clifton Wheat (Suezyah), and Don Wheat (Kimberly); grandchildren, Eric Wheat (Lynette), Laura Peak (Darrell), Bo Goins (Jana), Justin Wheat (Leah), Holly Behiels (Justin), and Jackie Townsend (Justin); great-grandchildren, Joseph, Katherine, Macy, Rayeleigh, Tristin, Holden, Sloane, Wyatt, and Sadie; sister, Jean Causey (Clyde Holmes) daughter-in-law, Michelle Wheat. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Lettie Williford; son, Phillip Derrell Wheat; great-grandson, Reed Monroe Wheat; brother, Justin Williford; and former husband and father of her children, Fieldon Reed Wheat. Visitation will be held at Colyell Baptist Church on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 10 a.m. until Funeral Service at 1 p.m. Pallbearers will be Eric Wheat, Justin Wheat, Bo Goins, Austin Crowson, Darrell Peak, and Justin Townsend. Interment will follow in Colyell Community Cemetery. Please leave condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 16 to July 18, 2019