Mathew Randle, Jr., a resident of Convent. He passed away at Audi Murphy Veterans Hospital in San Antonio, TX at 4:41 a.m., Sunday, September 29, 2019. He was 65. Visiting at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Highway 44, Convent, Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Vincent Dufrense, Celebrant. Entombment in church mausoleum. Survived by his wife, Glenda LeBeouf Randle; his daughter, Courtney (Dustin) Tomlinson; sister, Betty Randle; grand-daughter, Arabella Tomlinson; mother-in-law, Geraldine LeBeouf; sisters-in-law, Shelia Jones, Sharon LeBeouf, Joycelyn (Ken) Steib, Donna (Heria) Williams, Fay (Johnny) Bradley and Genell (Juan) Patterson; brothers-in-law, Wayne LeBeouf and Oston Anderson; and godchildren, Jonathan Bradley and Nakia Travis. Also numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his father, Mathew Randle, Sr.; his mother,Thelma Williams Randle; his sister, Barbara Anderson; his father-in-law, Joseph LeBeouf; and brother-in-law, Robert Jones. BRAZIER-WATSON FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS. Visit us at www.brazierwatson.com to sign our guest book.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2019