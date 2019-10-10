Born June 22, 1955 to the late Doris and Mathieu A. Leon Sr., he was called home on Sun. Oct. 6 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory, 4 sons with Linda: Mathieu III, Darnell, Darrell & Tarrell (late); sisters: Sheila, Paulette, Wanda & Deidra (late); 5 grandkids, nieces, nephews, friends & other relatives. Funeral services by Demby & Son Funeral Home in Donaldsonville, La. Viewing on Friday, Oct. 12, 2019 5-7 pm. Visitation on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 9-11 am, followed by Mass at St. Catherine Sienna Catholic Church in Donaldsonville, La.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019