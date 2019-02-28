On Monday, February 25, 2019 at 9:15 p.m., the Lord called Matthew D. Levi home to be with Him. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Barbara Ruth Levi and two sons, Kenneth and Curtis Levi; three sisters, Lydia Kelly and Ethel Levi of Kansas City, Missouri; and Beverly Levi of Baton Rouge. He is a graduate of Scotlandville High School, class of 1960. A viewing will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at St. John Baptist Church, 820 New Rafe Mayer Road, Pastored by Dr. Donald R. Ruth, Interment at Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 28 to Mar. 4, 2019