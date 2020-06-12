Matthew Davis Jr.
Matthew Davis Jr. entered into eternal rest June 7, 2020. Matthew enjoyed spending time with his family. Survived by his daughters; Chevelle Pridgett and Deborah Davis; sons, Matthew, III and Michael Davis; sisters, Caroline Williams, Deloris Moore, Helen Davis, Betty Celestine, Connettie Joseph and Margie Bates; brother Wifred Davis. Preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Davis, daughter, Pamela Davis, parents Matthew and Della Davis, sister, Josephine Davis; brothers Larry and Edmond Davis. Visitation Saturday, June 13, 2020 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Services Entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com

Published in The Advocate on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
