Matthew Davis Jr. entered into eternal rest June 7, 2020. Matthew enjoyed spending time with his family. Survived by his daughters; Chevelle Pridgett and Deborah Davis; sons, Matthew, III and Michael Davis; sisters, Caroline Williams, Deloris Moore, Helen Davis, Betty Celestine, Connettie Joseph and Margie Bates; brother Wifred Davis. Preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Davis, daughter, Pamela Davis, parents Matthew and Della Davis, sister, Josephine Davis; brothers Larry and Edmond Davis. Visitation Saturday, June 13, 2020 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Services Entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate on Jun. 12, 2020.