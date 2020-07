Or Copy this URL to Share

Matthew Domino, a native of Grosse Tete and resident of New Orleans passed away Thursday July 23, 2020 at Heritage Manor of Baton Rouge II at the age of 88. He was a retired truck driver. He leaves to cherish his memories Daughters Yolanda (Isiah) Ferdinand, Wanda (Byron) Bailey, and Sharlene Domino, Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, and a host of other Relatives and Friends. Private Services entrusted to Resting Place Funeral Home.

