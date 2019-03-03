A Visitation for Matthew Donald Levi will be held today, Monday, March 4, 2019 at St. John Baptist Church 820 New Rafe Meyer Rd. from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 Noon. Interment LA National Cemetery. Charles Mackey Funeral Home 1576 Robin St. in charge of arrangements.
|
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1576 Robin Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 774-0390
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019