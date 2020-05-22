Matthew Dwayne Littles Lathan departed this life on May 17, 2020, at the age of 59. He was a resident of Baton Rouge, LA and a native of Gross Tete, LA. Survived by his children, Nicolas Lathan, Baton Rouge, Matthew Littles, GA, Elizabeth Pearline Lathan, CA, stepsons, Dejon Carr, NM, Joshua and Allen Ashford (Crystal), VA., six grandchildren and siblings Edna Lewis, Rosa Hill (Leroy), Tracy Robins, Clifford Lathan all of Baton Rouge, Eric Lathan (Myrna), New Orleans, Charlotte Jack, Gross Tete; and a brother-in-law Lloyd Northern, Baton Rouge. A loyal confidant Marianne Tansil, Baton Rouge; Host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Littles, Jr. and Pearline Lathan, sons John and James Lathan, sister Veronica Northern and brother Joe Washington. Memorial service 10 am, Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Wesley Funeral Home, Maringouin, LA.

