Matthew Joseph Miller died in an automobile accident on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. He was 27 years old and a resident of Zachary. He is a United States Marine Corps veteran. Matthew was employed at Thermal Solutions as a Certified HVAC Technician. Visitation will be at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc in Zachary on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 from 5pm until 8pm. Visitation continues on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary from 9am until religious service at 11am conducted by Rev. Ricky Sinclair. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Baker. He is survived by his wife of one year, Paige Miller. A son, Aiden Joseph Miller. Parents, Daryl and Christi Miller and Donna and Randy Meador. Siblings, Heather LeBlanc and husband, Henry, Mollie Sinclair and husband, Stirling, Sr., Mandi Miller and Mark Barthelemy. Grandparents, Richard and Lana LeBlanc and Lynn Palenchar. Nieces and nephew, Lila and Stirling, Jr. Sinclair and Caroline Soileau and Godchild, Selah Dupuy. Matthew is preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph "Dago" and Altha Miller and Daniel Palenchar. A cousin, Joey Bennett. He was an honor graduate of Forits College. Matthew, a brave combat veteran, was a man of honor, duty and integrity. His soul belonged to Jesus, but he gave his heart to his wife, son and family. He will be remembered every time LSU plays because he was their biggest fan. He will forever be missed. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2019