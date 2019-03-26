Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matthew Lindsey Foretich. View Sign

Matt Foretich was born February 27, 1958, to Leo Lindsey Foretich and to Francis Stirling Foretich who both preceded him in death as did his infant grandson Matthew Paul Barber. He is survived by his wife, Pamela Foretich, loving second mother, Barbara Foretich, children Rachael Gwyn Foretich Barber and husband Darren, David "Dave Boy" Foretich and wife Brandi, Jake Nelson and Rhonda Morgan Nelson, grandchildren Madison Moon Foretich, Dax Cole and Brody Nelson, brother Mark Foretich, wife Stacey and niece Eden, and brother Lee Foretich. Matt was gifted new life in 2009 after surviving stage IV melanoma. He started his last day with the same grateful joy and love overflowing his heart as the first day his cancer was gone. His gentle and loving attention will echo through many generations of his family and friends. The unshakeable and iron clad strength of his bright and open soul will steady our stumbling feet and be our steady ground after his sudden death on March 8, 2019, at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge. Visitation Friday, March 29, 2019, 4pm to 6pm at Rabenhorst East, 11000 Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge. Service Saturday, March 30, 2019, 11am at the Healing Place Church, 7193 US Highway 61, Saint Francisville, with a Memorial Party immediately following at the home of Mark and Stacey Foretich, Saint Francisville. In lieu of flowers please come to the party celebrating his amazing life. He cherished friends made at work and through his love of muscle cars, hot rods, rat rods as much as childhood friends and family. Come for the coffee and the stories. Funeral Home Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East

11000 Florida Boulevard

Baton Rouge , LA 70815

