Matthew Michael Hickey, a true courageous gentleman of faith and conviction, went home to be with his Lord and Savior and loving family members Saturday, March 14, 2020. Matt, 58, was a resident of Prairieville and a native of Metairie. He was a dedicated shop manager for S & H Automotive for over 40 years, an avid fisherman, bird lover and loved to travel with his wife and family. This beloved husband, father, brother and uncle was preceded in death by his parents, Jules and Miriam Hickey; brother, Jules Hickey, Jr. and brother-in-law, Harry Curtis. He is survived by his loving wife, Shannon Parent Hickey; son, Mason Matthew Hickey and foster daughter, Mayah; his siblings, Iris Curtis, Renell Dentro (Sam), Samuel Hickey, Sr. (Janice) and Peter Hickey; sister-in-law, Bonnie Hickey as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Ourso Funeral Home on Thursday, 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Friday, 9:00 am until services begin at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery in New Orleans. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales (www.oursofh.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020