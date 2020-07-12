Matthew Seeman Gaudin born November 23, 1993, passed away peacefully Thursday July 9, 2020 at home. A spirited and loving young man, Matthew was a native of Denham Springs. He is survived by his daughter, Carleigh Ann Gaudin, fiancé Darby Cooney and her daughter Daelyn Nealey, his parents, Gregory Gaudin and Brenda (Goux) Gaudin, grandmother, Agnes (Rigdon) Goux, brothers Joshua Gaudin (Lindsay) and Seth Gaudin and Lori Seal (Curtis) and Justin Travis (Malayne) and nieces Raelee and Rhyder Gaudin. He is also survived by his uncle, Garry Gaudin (Diane) and aunts Debbie Gaudin Gremillion, Darlene Gaudin (Mary) and Sonya Goux along with many loving cousins and close family friends. Matthew is preceded in death by his grandparents, Seeman Goux, Alfred Gaudin and Madeline (Bruning) Gaudin. Friends and family are invited to the visitation at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs Tuesday, July 14, from 12 p.m. until Catholic Mass at 2 p.m. with burial following. Please sign the online guest book at www.sealefuneral.com.