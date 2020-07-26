"Because that's what kindness is. It's not doing something for someone else because they can't, but because you can."-Andrew Iskander Born on August 4, 1989, Matthew ("Matt") Vaughn Hopkins passed from this life on July 25, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge at the age of 30 after a brief battle with COVID-19. A native and life-long resident of Baton Rouge, Matthew was a loving son and the second of four children born to H. Guy Hopkins, III and Marion Vaughn ("Missy") Hopkins. Raised in the Catholic faith, Matt attended St. Aloysius Catholic School and Catholic High School, graduating in 2008. He earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Construction Management in 2013 from Louisiana State University, and after graduating, Matt joined his father in the family's commercial construction business as a Project Manager. Matt loved all LSU sports. At the age of five, he attended his first LSU Baseball game at Alex Box Stadium. From that point on, baseball was his passion in life, playing youth baseball and continuing for two years in high school. He then started coaching youth baseball where he mentored many young players. He positively impacted the lives of many players as a coach and a friend, offering encouragement and support equally to all. Matt was a loving and selfless servant; his kindness and generous spirit will be his legacy. He is survived by his parents, H. Guy Hopkins, III and Marion Vaughn ("Missy") Hopkins, and his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Henry G. Hopkins, Jr. (Germaine Granier), of Baton Rouge and Marion Nelly Vaughn of Quincy, Florida. A devoted brother, Matthew experienced more joy in the joy of others and held deep affection for his three siblings. He is survived by his brother Henry G. ("Hank") Hopkins, IV and his wife Meredith of Dallas, Texas, and sister, Ashley M. Hopkins and brother, William J. ("Will") Hopkins, both of Baton Rouge, a nephew, Henry G. Hopkins, V, and his Golden Retriever, Sam. He is survived by aunts Charmaine Kleinpeter and husband Greg, Donna Garon, and husband Dr. Mark Garon, and DeAnne Murrey and husband Mills, all of Baton Rouge, and uncles Blake Hopkins and fiancée Lindsey of Baton Rouge and Dixon Vaughn of Quincy, Florida. He is also survived by cousins Jonathan Dyer and wife Michelle, Brandon Dyer, Dr. Tyson Garon and wife Michelle, Beau Garon and wife Katie, Christian Garon, Mitch Hopkins, Bart Hopkins, Rachel Hopkins, Cain Hopkins, Ben Murrey, Jacob Murrey, and Fletcher Vaughn, as well as numerous other cousins and many dear friends, including a special friend, mentee, and "adopted" little brother, Eric Hebert, Jr. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Frank Dixon Vaughn of Quincy, Florida. The family would like to express sincere gratitude to the medical team who devoted their talents and tireless efforts to Matthew's care and prays that all medical personnel will be blessed with strength as they continue to battle the challenges facing front-line caregivers. A funeral Mass will be celebrated by Rev. Gregory J. Daigle at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 2025 Stuart Avenue, Baton Rouge under the COVID guidelines of the Diocese of Baton Rouge. Entombment will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, 11817 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge. Pallbearers will be Hank Hopkins, Will Hopkins, Micah Podorsky, Donald Ponder, Cody Muse, Gabe Guerrero, Spencer Harrell, and Gardere Carter. Honorary Pallbearers will be Eric Hebert, Jr., Thomas Armstrong, Adam Wilcox, and Robert Glueck. In lieu of flowers or other expressions of sympathy, please consider making a memorial donation in the name of Matt Hopkins to Miracle League at Cypress Mounds, 15881 Airline Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA 70817 or online at miracleleaguecm.org.
"His master replied, 'Well done, good and faithful servant! You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things. Come and share your master's happiness!'" Matthew 25:23.