Mattie Bea Franklin transitioned into eternal rest at 2:15 am on March 7, 2020. She is survived by two sons, Ronnie and Thomas Franklin and a devoted niece, Detra Lands Jones, all of Baker. Additionally, survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives. Preceded in death by her husband, Willie Franklin, mother Beatrice Deemer, father Thomas Anderson and a sister, Ann Gayle Whitley Lands. A public viewing will be held on Thursday, March 12, from 10 am until noon at Richardson's Funeral Home, Clinton. Graveside services will follow at Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020