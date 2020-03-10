Mattie Bea Franklin

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mattie Bea Franklin.
Service Information
Richardson Funeral Home
11816 Jackson Street
Clinton, LA
70722
(225)-683-5222
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Richardson Funeral Home
11816 Jackson Street
Clinton, LA 70722
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mattie Bea Franklin transitioned into eternal rest at 2:15 am on March 7, 2020. She is survived by two sons, Ronnie and Thomas Franklin and a devoted niece, Detra Lands Jones, all of Baker. Additionally, survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives. Preceded in death by her husband, Willie Franklin, mother Beatrice Deemer, father Thomas Anderson and a sister, Ann Gayle Whitley Lands. A public viewing will be held on Thursday, March 12, from 10 am until noon at Richardson's Funeral Home, Clinton. Graveside services will follow at Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.