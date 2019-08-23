Mattie Bob Warthen Brignac, 80, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 after a lengthy battle with colon cancer. She passed away at home surrounded by her loving family. Private services will be held. She is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Renee and Lee Anderson, Paige and Gus Gutierrez; son and daughter-in-law, Bubba and Mindy Brignac; sister, Mary Kelley (Ben); brother, Herman Warthen Jr. (Margie), 5 grandchildren, Alecia, Gabrielle and Gussie Gutierrez, Madison and Chloe Anderson, and loving pet Briggs. Preceded in death by her husband, Roy Raymond Brignac and parents, Henry Herman and Mae Pearl Warthen. The family would like to thank Dr. Stagg, Dr. Dupont, nurses Mary and Pierre for their wonderful care. Visit www.oursofh.com to leave messages of condolences. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019