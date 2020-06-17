Mattie "Louise" Green, a native of Maringouin and a resident of Baton Rouge, departed this life on Tuesday June 16, 2020 at her home at the age of 86. She leaves to cherish her memories four children, Kelvin (Yvette) Green, Gerald (Judith) Green, Cedric Green, and Kenneth Green; a brother, Lionel Harris; grandchildren, nieces, nephews, numerous other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday June 20, 2020 at Mt. Gideon Baptist Church, 77700 West Oak Ln. Maringouin, LA, from 9 am until service begins at 11:00 am. Service will be conducted by Pastor Gil Wright. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

